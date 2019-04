VIDEO: Britští vojáci stříleli na Corbynův portrét. ‚Nepřijatelné,‘ uvedlo ministerstvo obrany

VIDEO: Video has emerged of soldiers on a shooting range in Kabul firing at a target of Jeremy Corbyn. MOD confirms it as legit: https://t.co/qOr84Aiivj Pro zobrazen? videa mus?te m?t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

Video has emerged of soldiers on a shooting range in Kabul firing at a target of Jeremy Corbyn. MOD confirms it as legit: https://t.co/qOr84Aiivj