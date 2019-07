VIDEO:‚Černé vesty‘ chtějí doklady. Před pařížským Pantheónem protestovali migranti

VIDEO: The #GiletsNoirs strike again in Paris! "We, immigrants without papers, residents of shelters and of the streets, occupy the Panth?on, the graves of your great citizens...to demand the Prime Minister give papers to all undocumented migrants in Fran Pro zobrazen? videa mus?te m?t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

The #GiletsNoirs strike again in Paris! "We, immigrants without papers, residents of shelters and of the streets, occupy the Panthéon, the graves of your great citizens...to demand the Prime Minister give papers to all undocumented migrants in France." https://t.co/2ZI3ZC72gc