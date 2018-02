Tchaj-wan zasáhlo zemětřesení o síle 6,4 stupně. Mezi 250 zraněnými jsou dva Češi

VIDEO: Video shows firefighters in Taiwan attempting to get inside collapsed hotel where at least two people were trapped after 6.4-magnitude earthquake. https://t.co/n50z0NeaZN https://t.co/CK4lVgXP5C Pro zobrazen? videa mus?te m?t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

Video shows firefighters in Taiwan attempting to get inside collapsed hotel where at least two people were trapped after 6.4-magnitude earthquake. https://t.co/n50z0NeaZN https://t.co/CK4lVgXP5C