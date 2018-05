VIDEO: V íránském parlamentu zapalovali americkou vlajku. Nechtěla hořet

VIDEO: A number of Iranian MPs set the American flag & the #JCPOA on fire on the floor of #Iran's parliament while shouting "Down with America." The speaker of the parliament Ali Larijani jokes, "It doesn't [want] to catch on fire either!" #IranDeal htt Pro zobrazen? videa mus?te m?t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

A number of Iranian MPs set the American flag & the #JCPOA on fire on the floor of #Iran's parliament while shouting "Down with America." The speaker of the parliament Ali Larijani jokes, "It doesn't [want] to catch on fire either!" #IranDeal https://t.co/9ODlzBmyi5