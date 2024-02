Nizozemsko objednalo pro ukrajinské obránce moderní houfnice DITA z Česka

Czechia has a well-developed defense industry, supplying several of the weapons #Ukraine needs.



Since #24Feb2022, 🇳🇱 is one of its biggest customers.



Yesterday, Chief of Defence, General Eichelsheim, visited Excalibur in Sternberk where 🇳🇱 ordered 9 DITA howitzers for 🇺🇦. https://t.co/FIS8L4HYIv