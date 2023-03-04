Sobota 4. března 2023, svátek má Stela
Sport

ONLINE: Manchester City hostí Newcastle, následuje Arsenal či West Ham


Fotbalisté Manchesteru City slaví gól. foto: AP

Pokračuje napínavý souboj o anglický titul, ve 26. kole Premier League nejprve nastupuje druhý Manchester City proti pátému Newcastlu, poté vyběhnou fotbalisté vedoucího Arsenalu do duelu s Bournemouthem. Všechny zápasy můžete sledovat v podrobném online přenosu, první začíná už ve 13:30. Příjemnou zábavu.
  13:18

Sobotní program 26. kola: 13:30 Manchester City - Newcastle, 16:00 Aston Villa - Crystal Palace, Brighton - West Ham United, Wolverhampton - Tottenham, Arsenal - Bournemouth, Chelsea - Leeds, 18:30 Southampton - Leicester.

KLUBZVRPSB
1.Arsenal25193356:2360
2.Manchester City25174464:2555
3.Manchester United24154541:2849
4.Tottenham25143846:3545
5.Newcastle231011235:1541
6.Liverpool24116740:2839
7.Fulham25116836:3139
8.Brighton22105739:2935
9.Brentford23811437:3035
10.Chelsea2487923:2531
11.Aston Villa24941130:3831
12.Crystal Palace2469921:3127
13.Nottingham24671118:4225
14.Leicester24731436:4224
15.Wolverhampton25661318:3524
16.West Ham United24651323:2923
17.Leeds24571229:3922
18.Everton25561417:3621
19.Bournemouth24561322:4821
20.Southampton24531619:4118
Anglická Premier League
26. kolo 4. 3. 2023 16:00
Wolverhampton Wanderers : Tottenham Hotspur Tottenham Hotspur 0:0 (-:-)
Přejít na on-line reportáž
Anglická Premier League
26. kolo 4. 3. 2023 16:00
Aston Villa FC Aston Villa FC : Crystal Palace FC Crystal Palace FC 0:0 (-:-)
Přejít na on-line reportáž
Anglická Premier League
26. kolo 4. 3. 2023 16:00
Chelsea FC Chelsea FC : Leeds United 0:0 (-:-)

Rozhodčí: Oliver – Burt, Bennett

Přejít na on-line reportáž
Anglická Premier League
26. kolo 4. 3. 2023 13:30
Manchester City Manchester City : Newcastle United Newcastle United 0:0 (-:-)
Sestavy:
Ederson – Walker, Akanji, Dias, Aké – Rodri, Gündoğan (C) – Foden, De Bruyne, Grealish – Haaland.
Sestavy:
Pope – Trippier, Lascelles (C), Botman, Burn – S. Longstaff, Guimarães, Joelinton – Almirón, C. Wilson, A. Gordon.
Náhradníci:
Ortega – Álvarez, Laporte, R. Lewis, Mahriz, Palmer, Ka. Phillips, B. Silva, Stones.
Náhradníci:
Dúbravka – Anderson, Isak, Manquillo, Murphy, Ritchie, Saint-Maximin, Targett, Willock.

Rozhodčí: Hooper – Holmes, Long

Přejít na on-line reportáž
Anglická Premier League
26. kolo 4. 3. 2023 18:30
Southampton FC : Leicester City Leicester City 0:0 (-:-)

Rozhodčí: Jones – Hussin, Smith

Přejít na on-line reportáž
Anglická Premier League
26. kolo 4. 3. 2023 16:00
Brighton & Hove Albion : West Ham United West Ham United 0:0 (-:-)
Přejít na on-line reportáž
Anglická Premier League
26. kolo 4. 3. 2023 16:00
Arsenal FC Arsenal FC : AFC Bournemouth 0:0 (-:-)

Rozhodčí: Chris Kavanagh. Asistenti: Neil Davies, Constantine Hatzidakis. Čtvrtý rozhodčí: Andre Marriner. VAR: John Brooks. AVAR: Mark Scholes

Přejít na on-line reportáž
Autoři: ,

