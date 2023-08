Problém Barcelony: přijde o Dembélého a z přestupu zřejmě dostane jen půlku

Dembélé clarity ⚠️🇫🇷



PSG have NOT activated La Liga €50m exit clause for Ousmane — expired and now valid for €100m.



By sending formal letter to Barça, PSG activated a ‘private’ clause.



It makes Dembélé available for same amount, €50m.



Deal to be sealed by end of the week.