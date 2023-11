Čtyři týmy, žádní Češi ani Rusové. NHL řeší formát nového Světového poháru

From Stockholm: The #NHL/#NHLPA's international tournament in 2025 will not be a World Cup of Hockey.



And it won't include Russia or Russian players.



More info @DailyFaceoff on the 4-team tournament that they're putting the finishing touches on: https://t.co/mrjLjn1Xsr https://t.co/MlxE9iwAv0 https://t.co/pnBzjYrrwr