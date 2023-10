Muchová přijde o Turnaj mistryň, nevyléčila zápěstí: Nepříjemné rozhodnutí

I am heartbroken to announce that I will miss my first WTA Finals in Cancun.

Together with the team and doctors we tried everything till the last moments to resolve my wrist injury. Unfortunately, the time needed for the recovery is longer than we would've hoped for and therefore I had to make this unpleasant decision. I greatly appreciate the support of all the fans

I will do my best to be back in 2024 and get another chance to be part of the @wtafinals