Izrael rozšířil pozemní operaci i na jih Pásma Gazy, boje na severu pokračují

Over the past day, there have been unconfirmed reports of IDF ground forces operating in the southern Gaza Strip.



Footage posted to social media has purported to show Israeli tanks on the Salah a-Din road, between Deir al Balah and Khan Younis.



The footage comes as both Hamas… https://t.co/NQ7UUdUjch https://t.co/pfIjoS8bSA