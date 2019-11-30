Sobota 30. listopadu 2019svátek má Ondřej 3 °C polojasno Předplatné LN
Liverpool vede Premier už o 11 bodů. Citizens totiž ztratili body v Newcastlu, Chelsea doma padla

Virgil van Dijk (vlevo) zařídil výhru Liverpoolu dvěma góly. | na serveru Lidovky.cz | aktuální zprávy Virgil van Dijk (vlevo) zařídil výhru Liverpoolu dvěma góly. | foto: Reuters

LIVERPOOL Fotbalisté Liverpoolu zdolali díky dvěma gólům Virgila van Dijka Brighton 2:1 a zvýšili náskok v čele anglické ligy před Manchesterem City na 11 bodů.

Anglická fotbalová liga - 14. kolo:

Newcastle - Manchester City 2:2 (25. Willems, 88. Shelvey - 22. Sterling, 82. De Bruyne)
Burnley - Crystal Palace 0:2 (45.+1 Zaha, 78. Schlupp)
Chelsea - West Ham United 0:1 (48. Cresswell)
Liverpool - Brighton 2:1 (18. a 24. Van Dijk - 79. Dunk)
Tottenham - Bournemouth 3:2 (21. a 50. Alli, 69. Sissoko - 73. a 90.+6 Wilson)
18:30 Southampton - Watford

Tabulka:

1.Liverpool14131032:1240
2.Manchester City1492339:1629
3.Leicester1392231:829
4.Chelsea1482428:2026
5.Tottenham1455424:2120
6.Wolverhampton1347218:1619
7.Sheffield United1346316:1218
8.Burnley1453620:2018
9.Arsenal1346318:1918
10.Crystal Palace1453613:1818
11.Manchester United1345419:1517
12.Bournemouth1444618:2016
13.West Ham1444617:2316
14.Newcastle1444613:2216
15.Brighton1443716:2115
16.Aston Villa1342719:2014
17.Everton1342713:2014
18.Norwich1331913:2810
19.Southampton1323813:319
20.Watford131578:268
ČTK

