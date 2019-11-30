Liverpool vede Premier už o 11 bodů. Citizens totiž ztratili body v Newcastlu, Chelsea doma padla

Anglická fotbalová liga - 14. kolo:
Newcastle - Manchester City 2:2 (25. Willems, 88. Shelvey - 22. Sterling, 82. De Bruyne)
Burnley - Crystal Palace 0:2 (45.+1 Zaha, 78. Schlupp)
Chelsea - West Ham United 0:1 (48. Cresswell)
Liverpool - Brighton 2:1 (18. a 24. Van Dijk - 79. Dunk)
Tottenham - Bournemouth 3:2 (21. a 50. Alli, 69. Sissoko - 73. a 90.+6 Wilson)
18:30 Southampton - Watford
Tabulka:
|1.
|Liverpool
|14
|13
|1
|0
|32:12
|40
|2.
|Manchester City
|14
|9
|2
|3
|39:16
|29
|3.
|Leicester
|13
|9
|2
|2
|31:8
|29
|4.
|Chelsea
|14
|8
|2
|4
|28:20
|26
|5.
|Tottenham
|14
|5
|5
|4
|24:21
|20
|6.
|Wolverhampton
|13
|4
|7
|2
|18:16
|19
|7.
|Sheffield United
|13
|4
|6
|3
|16:12
|18
|8.
|Burnley
|14
|5
|3
|6
|20:20
|18
|9.
|Arsenal
|13
|4
|6
|3
|18:19
|18
|10.
|Crystal Palace
|14
|5
|3
|6
|13:18
|18
|11.
|Manchester United
|13
|4
|5
|4
|19:15
|17
|12.
|Bournemouth
|14
|4
|4
|6
|18:20
|16
|13.
|West Ham
|14
|4
|4
|6
|17:23
|16
|14.
|Newcastle
|14
|4
|4
|6
|13:22
|16
|15.
|Brighton
|14
|4
|3
|7
|16:21
|15
|16.
|Aston Villa
|13
|4
|2
|7
|19:20
|14
|17.
|Everton
|13
|4
|2
|7
|13:20
|14
|18.
|Norwich
|13
|3
|1
|9
|13:28
|10
|19.
|Southampton
|13
|2
|3
|8
|13:31
|9
|20.
|Watford
|13
|1
|5
|7
|8:26
|8