VIDEO: Japonci se před OH obávají extrémních teplot, testují sněhové rozprašovače

LET IT 'SNOW': Tokyo 2020 organizers sprinkle shaved ice and slush on spectators at a test event in a bid to keep visitors cool in blistering temperatures expected during next year's Olympic and Paralympic games. https://t.co/SBURtlREkM https://t.co/Y9t28xhZPI