Agent FBI udělal při tanci salto, vypadla mu pistole. Kulka trefila člověka

VIDEO: This @FBI agent was dancing at a Denver bar on Saturday night. Did a back flip, gun falls. He picks it up and a round is fired, hitting a man (he?ll be ok.) @DenverPolice investigating. #9News https://t.co/MwV1WpNzAQ Pro zobrazen? videa mus?te m?t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

This @FBI agent was dancing at a Denver bar on Saturday night. Did a back flip, gun falls. He picks it up and a round is fired, hitting a man (he’ll be ok.) @DenverPolice investigating. #9News https://t.co/MwV1WpNzAQ