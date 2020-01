Valverde faulem zachránil Real a stal se mužem zápasu. Udělal, co musel, řekl kouč soupeře

VIDEO: This Valverde foul won real madrid the final. Real need to give valverde a pay raise https://t.co/a50mdnJZfK Pro zobrazen� videa mus�te m�t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

This Valverde foul won real madrid the final. Real need to give valverde a pay raise https://t.co/a50mdnJZfK