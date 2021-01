Kolocovy dcery omluvu od Lopraise nepřijaly. Nejsme jen kusy masa, vzkazují

We have been reminded of the fact that we still live in a world where young women are seen as mere sexual objects and not as full-valued human beings, where we would have wished it least: at Dakar Rally.

Dakar is our dream for which we consistently prepare and do our best to make it real. Unfortunately, we had to listen to some disgusting racial and sexist comments uttered by Aleš Loprais (#504), who was not even ashamed to make public the video with his comments about us....

We arrived at Dakar Rally to see what it had on stock for us once we decide to participate. However, in addition to experience, we also gathered the feeling that some of our fellow pilots might see us as mere “pieces of flesh”. We were not even saved from Loprais´ comments by our minor age.

How would you feel knowing that this is what you have to expect on the way towards your dream? If they behave towards us like this when we are sixteen, how will they treat us in a couple of years when they can have a feeling that they are free to do anything? Will their harassment stay verbal only?

Again and again young girls are abased and discouraged from fulfilment of their goals by racial and sexist comments, insults and derisions.

Such behaviours are out of place not only at professional events such as Dakar Rally, but also anywhere in the society. They are woeful, low and degrading.

In addition we consider this to be utmost unfair conduct which has no place in sporting atmosphere and should not be left without response. Girls and women all over the world should know that they do not have to acquiesce this. Luckily, we can and know how to defend ourselves, but we need your support. We would greatly appreciate if you could give it to us, so please do.