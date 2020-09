První Slovák v UFC zaujal parádním knokautem. Klein po zápase ale slyšel kritiku od šampiona

"This is everything for me because it's my dream to be the first Slovakian to go in the @UFC and I am here now." - Ludovit Klein talks about his #UFC253 KO victory and what the moment means to him ⬆️ #InAbuDhabi | @VisitAbuDhabi UFC 253 Results: https://t.co/YTFk4UzTsO https://t.co/UytJEfrc7q