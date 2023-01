Nechte uhlí pod zemí! Thunbergová přijela hájit německou ves před zbouráním

Climate strike week 230. We are currently in Lützerath, a German village threatened to be demolished for an expansion of a coal mine. People have been resisting and defending Lützerath for years. Recently the evictions started, but the fighting spirit still persists. Join us here or at a local protest tomorrow to demand that #LützerathBleibt !

#ClimateStrike #PeopleNotProfit #KeepItInTheGround #LützerathLebt