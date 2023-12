Američanka s dvěma dělohami porodila dvě dcery, v břiše rostly odděleně

Our miracle babies were born! They decided they were rare enough statistically that they should just go ahead and have their own birthdays too.

Roxi Layla was born Tuesday night 12/19 at 7:49pm and was joined by her sister, Rebel Laken, Wednesday morning 12/20 at 6:09am.



Our team at UAB was incredible and we couldn’t have had a better experience! I can’t wait to share the entire birth story with you guys! While we are all home now, we will take the time bond, recover, and enjoy the holidays!