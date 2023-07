Prostě léto? Bez klimatické změny by dnešní vedra nebyla možná, vzkazují vědci

Phoenix, Arizona will see its 22nd day in a row of temperatures over 110°F, as the West is impacted by deadly heat that is also fueling wildfires across several states. <a href="https://t.co/gAWD9att4n">https://t.co/gAWD9att4n</a> <a href="https://t.co/QXkORut5Ck">https://t.co/QXkORut5Ck</a>