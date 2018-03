Který konzulát máme zavřít? První ruskou reakcí na vyhoštění diplomatů byla anketa

VIDEO: #Antonov: the #UnitedStates???? took a very bad step by cutting very little still remains in terms of Russian-American relations . ?? https://t.co/ynI9iDfZmQ https://t.co/eclRTBMGRg Pro zobrazen? videa mus?te m?t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

#Antonov: the #UnitedStates took a very bad step by cutting very little still remains in terms of Russian-American relations . https://t.co/ynI9iDfZmQ https://t.co/eclRTBMGRg