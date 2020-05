Merci, Arsène. Zaplněný Emirates Stadium se před dvěma lety loučil s legendární érou trenéra Wengera

VIDEO: Video Facebook Arsenal 6. 5. 2020 10:55 Pro zobrazení videa musíte mít zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

️ "I would like to finish by saying one simple thing. I'll miss you."



After 1,235 games in charge and with Pires, Ljungberg, Keown and Campbell all watching on, Arsene bowed out in style at Emirates Stadium... ❤️