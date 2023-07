Mohutná protiofenziva Rusů. U Kupjansku měli vyslat na Ukrajince sto tisíc vojáků, postoupili o 1,5 kilometru

Ukrainian Officials as well as the Deputy Minister of Defense, Hanna Maliar are reporting that they have begun to observe a Large Buildup of Russian Forces in the Kharkiv Region near the City of Kupyansk which consist of roughly 100,000 Troops alongside 900 Tanks, 555 Artillery… https://t.co/K03MzXNJZA https://t.co/eaY3ttI5jL