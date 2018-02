‚Tohle není pro děti!‘ Animovaní králíčci se snaží zabít farmáře borůvkami

The new movie, Peter Rabbit, has a scene that may be disturbing to young viewers who have a food allergy. A character is intentionally attacked with his allergen, leading to anaphylaxis and the use of epinephrine. Parents should be aware of this before your children see the movie so you can talk with your child(ren) about it.

KFA believes that food allergy "jokes" are harmful to our community. During a reaction, patients require the life-saving drug epinephrine and must go to the nearest hospital for follow-up treatment. The very real fear and anxiety that people experience during an allergic reaction (often referred to as an impending sense of doom) is a serious matter. Making light of this condition hurts our members because it encourages the public not to take the risk of allergic reactions seriously, and this cavalier attitude may make them act in ways that could put an allergic person in danger.

Read our letter to Sony Pictures and the other makers of this film: https://community.kidswithfoodallergies.org/…/letter-to-the…