Den plný symboliky. Kim Čong-un si na jih nechal přivézt kuchaře i toaletu

VIDEO: As Kim Jong Un drove away from the early session of his summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, 12 bodyguards were seen running beside the vehicle https://t.co/X8K3wEvsIW https://t.co/XUJU3AM80d Pro zobrazen? videa mus?te m?t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

As Kim Jong Un drove away from the early session of his summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, 12 bodyguards were seen running beside the vehicle https://t.co/X8K3wEvsIW https://t.co/XUJU3AM80d