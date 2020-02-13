Vrať tu s*ačku, říkali mu kamarádi. Teď může za dílo Damiena Hirsta dostat přes padesát milionů

V roce 1989 si tehdy ani ne třicetiletý Robert Tibbles koupil zdánlivě obyčejný kabinet naplněný léky a zdravotnickými pomůckami. Pořídil si ho od tehdy neznámého Damiena Hirsta, kterému snad jeho vůbec první prodané dílo dodalo trochu sebedůvěry. Tibblesovi naopak jeho kamarádi říkali, že je to s*ačka. Přesvědčovali ho o tom, že byl ošizen a měl jít kabinet vrátit zpět Hirstovi. Přece jen 600 liber (zhruba 18 tisíc korun) nejsou vůbec malé peníze...
Ve čtvrtek 13. února se bude dílo nazvané jednoduše Bodies (Těla) dražit spolu s celou Tibblesovou uměleckou kolekcí. Očekává se, že Hirstův první kousek v aukci vynese až 1,8 milionů liber (54 milionů korun).
„Vždycky jsem si myslel, že ty léky jsou chytrý kousek a to ve mně rezonovalo,“ prohlásil Tibbles. „Nedokážu vám vysvětlit, co mě přimělo Bodies koupit, ale udělal jsem to. Dlouhý čas to lidi vážně štvalo a ptali se mě, co to vůbec dělá v mé pracovně,“ dodal.
Hirst Tibblese pospal jako „milého muže“, kterému děkuje každý den za nastartování plnohodnotné umělecké kariéry. „Velmi dobře si na Roberta pamatuji. Byl z z mého umění tak nadšený! To bylo ještě za dnů, kdy jsem lidem chodil domu svoje věci sám instaloval, tak jsem k němu zašel na čaj,“ pokračoval.
Sběrateli poděkoval i v příspěvku na sociální síti Instagram a popřál mu hodně štěstí v aukci. „Díky, že jsi ve mě věřil a celou dobu měl moje díla u sebe,“ neskrýval emoce Hirst. Když Tibbles příspěvek viděl, podle svých slov uronil několik slz.
Robert Tibbles good luck with the sale of these works this week at Phillips London, a couple of people said to me aren’t you sad he’s selling? And I said no not at all he’s kept them for over 30 years and he’s a lovely man. And he believed in me when no one did. Not many people bought my work in those days and the ones that did sold it pretty quickly. . So all hail Robert Tibbles and he really did get great examples of my work, the spin painting is one of the first ones I made and the spot painting is a beauty, I didn’t make many big ones with small dots and not many people had space for them as I wasn’t very well known. The fly painting is a very early one, so Robert got in super early with those, and the medicine cabinet is one of the first 12 I made in 1989. It was before I had assistants and so I made it myself in my kitchen, buying all the bits from B&Q and I collected the medicine bottles and boxes from my local hospital in Greenwich. . The early pill painting I made using eggshell paint because I didn’t want to make art using artists materials and that’s why they crack now, but I think it’s part of the charm. I made 4 like this with different amounts of pills and this is the best one in the best condition. And the butterflies in the sky painting I painted the clouds myself and I wanted it to look easy and loose up close but representational like clouds from a distance, I struggled with this one for a long time because I didn’t want it to look like it had been painted by an artist. . It’s funny to think back about what was going through my mind back then and where I am now, anyway best of luck Robert and thanks for believing in me and keeping and living with my work all these years ⚫️⚪️曆曆曆曆曆曆曆曆曆曆曆曆曆 曆曆曆曆
Robert Tibbles se v životě postupně živil jako ředitel několika různých bank. Umělecká díla si zpravidla pořizoval ze svých nemalých ročních bonusů. Vlastní i několik dalších Hirstových děl, která jdou také do aukce, například tečkovaný obraz Antipyrylazo III z roku 1994. U toho je odhadovaná cena až 1,2 milionů liber (zhruba 36 milionů korun).
Damien Hirst
Narozen 7. června 1965
V roce 2009 vystavoval v pražském Rudolfinu. Výstava nazvaná Damien Hirst: Život, smrt a láska zaznamenala nemalý úspěch.