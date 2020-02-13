Vrať tu s*ačku, říkali mu kamarádi. Teď může za dílo Damiena Hirsta dostat přes padesát milionů

LONDÝN V roce 1989 koupil Robert Tibbles od začínajícího umělce Damiena Hirsta umělecké dílo za 600 liber. Byl jeho prvním zákazníkem. Nikdo netušil, že se Hirst stane ikonou moderního umění. Příběh jednoho obchodu za velké peníze přinesl deník The Guardian.

V roce 1989 si tehdy ani ne třicetiletý Robert Tibbles koupil zdánlivě obyčejný kabinet naplněný léky a zdravotnickými pomůckami. Pořídil si ho od tehdy neznámého Damiena Hirsta, kterému snad jeho vůbec první prodané dílo dodalo trochu sebedůvěry. Tibblesovi naopak jeho kamarádi říkali, že je to s*ačka. Přesvědčovali ho o tom, že byl ošizen a měl jít kabinet vrátit zpět Hirstovi. Přece jen 600 liber (zhruba 18 tisíc korun) nejsou vůbec malé peníze...

Ve čtvrtek 13. února se bude dílo nazvané jednoduše Bodies (Těla) dražit spolu s celou Tibblesovou uměleckou kolekcí. Očekává se, že Hirstův první kousek v aukci vynese až 1,8 milionů liber (54 milionů korun).



„Vždycky jsem si myslel, že ty léky jsou chytrý kousek a to ve mně rezonovalo,“ prohlásil Tibbles. „Nedokážu vám vysvětlit, co mě přimělo Bodies koupit, ale udělal jsem to. Dlouhý čas to lidi vážně štvalo a ptali se mě, co to vůbec dělá v mé pracovně,“ dodal.



Hirst Tibblese pospal jako „milého muže“, kterému děkuje každý den za nastartování plnohodnotné umělecké kariéry. „Velmi dobře si na Roberta pamatuji. Byl z z mého umění tak nadšený! To bylo ještě za dnů, kdy jsem lidem chodil domu svoje věci sám instaloval, tak jsem k němu zašel na čaj,“ pokračoval.

Sběrateli poděkoval i v příspěvku na sociální síti Instagram a popřál mu hodně štěstí v aukci. „Díky, že jsi ve mě věřil a celou dobu měl moje díla u sebe,“ neskrýval emoce Hirst. Když Tibbles příspěvek viděl, podle svých slov uronil několik slz.

Robert Tibbles se v životě postupně živil jako ředitel několika různých bank. Umělecká díla si zpravidla pořizoval ze svých nemalých ročních bonusů. Vlastní i několik dalších Hirstových děl, která jdou také do aukce, například tečkovaný obraz Antipyrylazo III z roku 1994. U toho je odhadovaná cena až 1,2 milionů liber (zhruba 36 milionů korun).