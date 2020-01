Australský pták baví internet. Dokáže napodobit zvuk záchranářských sirén

VIDEO: Magpie sings the tune of a fire truck in New South Wales: �Today I met an Australian magpie in Newcastle NSW which had learned to sing the calls of fire-engines and ambulances.� � Gregory Andrews. https://t.co/FpZmHvwhVr #7NEWS https://t.co/0BOatLxjb Pro zobrazen� videa mus�te m�t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

Magpie sings the tune of a fire truck in New South Wales: “Today I met an Australian magpie in Newcastle NSW which had learned to sing the calls of fire-engines and ambulances.” – Gregory Andrews. https://t.co/FpZmHvwhVr #7NEWS https://t.co/0BOatLxjbn