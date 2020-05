Připiš mi do šeku další nulu. Ne? Končím, překvapil šampion UFC v kleci

VIDEO: �Triple C�s out. You guys don�t have to hear my ass no more.� Henry Cejudo announces he�s retiring after defending the belt. #UFC249 https://t.co/I2aCWgjlEY Pro zobrazen� videa mus�te m�t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

“Triple C’s out. You guys don’t have to hear my ass no more.” Henry Cejudo announces he’s retiring after defending the belt. #UFC249 https://t.co/I2aCWgjlEY