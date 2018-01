Další sexismus? Všechny prachy světa dostal Mark Wahlberg, jeho kolegyně jen zlomek

@MikeyComictruth @Sarahashleee @PenVsSword @AndreaMandell @mark_wahlberg Exposing the gross disparity in pay & hard evidence of the gender gap— negotiated by the SAME agents no less! — isn’t a witch hunt. It’s a demand for fair practices. One person suggesting he step up for a costar, or women in general, is just a suggestion. Not a Putin-level order.