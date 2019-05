Pěstovali vinnou révu jako první na Zemi, nyní chtějí Gruzínci sklízet hrozny i na Marsu

VIDEO: On Mars, some dust storms can be massive ? encircling the planet for months! Our robotic explorers observed one of these global storms last year. We're using data they captured to understand ancient Mars and to help protect future human explorers. M Pro zobrazen? videa mus?te m?t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

On Mars, some dust storms can be massive — encircling the planet for months! Our robotic explorers observed one of these global storms last year. We're using data they captured to understand ancient Mars and to help protect future human explorers. More: https://t.co/M9YDUmqRQD https://t.co/7hi3d6k419