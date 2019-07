O krok blíž k letu na Mars. NASA úspěšně otestovala únikový systém lodi Orion

VIDEO: Congratulations to our @NASA_Orion team on a successful test of the launch abort system! We are one step closer to sending @NASA_Astronauts to the Moon and beyond to Mars! #Artemis https://t.co/ntBjtlRke3 Pro zobrazen? videa mus?te m?t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

Congratulations to our @NASA_Orion team on a successful test of the launch abort system! We are one step closer to sending @NASA_Astronauts to the Moon and beyond to Mars! #Artemis https://t.co/ntBjtlRke3