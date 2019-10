VIDEO: Arsenal na absolutním dně. Běžte někam, vyzval fanoušky kapitán Gunners Xhaka

VIDEO: Arsenal fans were wrong for booing him off. Xhaka was wrong for reacting in the way he did. Everyone was wrong, simple. https://t.co/tUrj7EtLgA Pro zobrazen� videa mus�te m�t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

Arsenal fans were wrong for booing him off. Xhaka was wrong for reacting in the way he did. Everyone was wrong, simple. https://t.co/tUrj7EtLgA