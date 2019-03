Olympijský skandál. Japonsko je nařčeno z korupce, která vedla k získaní pořadatelství

VIDEO: Tsunekazu Takeda says he?s resigning in June as president of Japanese Olympic Committee. JOC caught up in voting-buying scandal to land Tokyo Olympics. Same thing in Rio. IOC cannot clean up bid process wilts billons sloshing around. https://t.co/GXm Pro zobrazen? videa mus?te m?t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

Tsunekazu Takeda says he’s resigning in June as president of Japanese Olympic Committee. JOC caught up in voting-buying scandal to land Tokyo Olympics. Same thing in Rio. IOC cannot clean up bid process wilts billons sloshing around. https://t.co/GXmbzU7rgv