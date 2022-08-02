Rozečtěte se v angličtině s Lidovkami. Zkuste si přečíst článek, pomůžeme vám se slovíčky i gramatikou

Djokovic’s seventh Wimbledon title

Djokovic in seventh heaven after defeating Kyrgios and winning the seventh Wimbledon title in his career

The Nick Kyrgios show made must-see viewing for everyone at this year’s Wimbledon except one man -- Novak Djokovic refused to get sucked in by the hullabaloo going on on the other side of the net as he zoned in on hoisting the Challenge Cup for a seventh time.

In a career spanning almost two decades, there is almost nothing the Serbian had not weathered during his previous 31 Grand Slam finals.

During that time he took on 11 different rivals, from Roger Federer in 2007 to Daniil Medvedev last year, but in all those finals he had never witnessed anything like the theatrics that were going on in Kyrgios’s corner.

In fact, in the 134 previous editions of the grasscourt championships, the prim and proper establishment of the All England Club had never seen anything like it on final’s day either. There was a cheeky underarm serve, there were plenty of tweeners and of course there was a continuous flow of verbal sparring with himself, hisentourage and the umpire. At one point the Australian hot-head even yelled at the umpire to „kick out“ a female fan from the stands as she“looks like she’s had 700 drinks bro“.

Yet it was soon clear why Kyrgios described Djokovic as „a God“. He remained serene throughout the three hour commotion to ensure he was the one celebrating a 21st Grand Slam title by once again nibbling on some Centre Court grass.

Incredibly the 4-6 6-3 6-4 7-6(3) triumph was his 28th successive win at Wimbledon and also meant that Djokovic has not lost on Centre Court since being beaten by Andy Murray in the 2013 final.

Like superman in full flight, he swoopedon to the threadbare Wimbledon grass on his belly to continue his celebrations, the relief clear for all to see after a tumultuous six months when his pursuit of becoming the most successful champion in men’s tennis was halted in Melbourne due to his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Text pochází z agentury Reuters.

„It’s no coincidence that this place has such relevance in my life and career. It’s a relief, as well, considering what I’ve been through this year. It adds more value, significance and emotions,“ explained Djokovic after taming Kyrgios for the first time in three meetings. However, the Serbian may not appear in another slam again until next May’s French Open because as it stands, he will also be barred from competing in Australia in January - thus denting the Serb’s hopes of topping the all-time list of men’s Grand Slam champions. „I’m not vaccinated and I’m not planning to get vaccinated (…). I’ll wait hopefully for some good news from USA because I would really love to go there. If that doesn’t happen, then I have to see what the schedule will look like.“

NAUČTE SE GRAMATIKU Z TEXTU Dnes se blíž podíváme na předložku since, na kterou jsme narazili ve větě: „… Djokovic has not lost on Centre Court since being beaten by Andy Murray…“ Předložku since překládáme jako od / od té doby a často se pojí s předpřítomným časem. Pokud použijeme ve větě since, znamená to, že něco probíhá od nějakého okamžiku, např. „The rain has been continuous since this morning.“ Podobně se používá předložka for, avšak v těch případech, když chceme vyjádřit, že něco probíhá po nějakou dobu, např. „I haven’t had a day off for 3 months.“ Since se ale také používá jako spojka ve významu protože, jelikož, např. „They couldn’t deliver the parcel since no one was at home.“ Doplňte do vět since nebo for: 1. … Djokovic refused to get vaccinated, he will not be able to compete in the U.S. Open. 2. We have lived here … 20 years. 3. It has been 6 months … he started to learn English with Englishka.

Řešení: 1. since; 2. for; 3. since