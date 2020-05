USA zachvátila vlna protestů proti policejní brutalitě. Muži zákona zatkli černošského novináře v přímém přenosu

VIDEO: Police officials claim they made the arrest of the CNN crew because the reporters allegedly did not move when asked to. Live footage, however, shows Omar Jimenez, a reporter for CNN who is black, politely telling police officers that they were comply Pro zobrazen� videa mus�te m�t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

Police officials claim they made the arrest of the CNN crew because the reporters allegedly did not move when asked to. Live footage, however, shows Omar Jimenez, a reporter for CNN who is black, politely telling police officers that they were complying https://t.co/j5hEJONJmP https://t.co/JWOi6CEgIO