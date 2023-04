S tímhle se osvobodíme. Ukrajina ukázala „pušku na kolech“ z Francie

Ukrainian Marines welcome their new French-made cavalry, the AMX-10s!

We took it for a spin together with our warriors, and we agreed to call the AMX-10 the "sniper rifle on the fast wheels."

Thank you to my colleague @SebLecornu and to @EmmanuelMacron with whom I had a chance to… https://t.co/38P2JI6OfU https://t.co/Ip4m152kk0