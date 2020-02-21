Instagram vs. realita. ‚Nejste tlusté, jen špatně otočené k fotografovi‘

Bloggerka Sara Puhtová, kterou na Instagramu sleduje 323 tisíc lidí, se snaží o osvětu. Na svém účtu zveřejňuje „instagramové“ a reálné fotografie. Rozdíl mezi nimi je patrný na první pohled. Podívejte se.

Lidé na Instagramu svým přátelům a vlastně tak trochu celému světu ukazují jen to, co chtějí, aby ostatní viděli. To už je dnes víceméně jasné každému. Problém jsou dospívající děti, kterým často instagramová fikce s realitou splývá.

Sara Puhto proto zveřejňuje fotografie, které od sebe dělí jen pár okamžiků a jiná póza, ale je nejdůležitější, protože dokazuje, jak moc je spolu s úhlem důležitá. Svým instagramovým profilem propaguje to, aby si především dospívající dívky nemyslely, že dokonalé modelky na sociálních sítích jsou fikce a že ani ona sama není perfektní.