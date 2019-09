VIDEO: Maďaři vypískali slovenskou hymnu. Kam se poděl respekt, ptá se Hapal

VIDEO: Disgusting scenes in Hungary where home crowd whistles through Slovak anthem and takes half of their away-sector just to have more fans around. Luckily karma serves right and Slovakia takes the win, while 19-old R�bert Bo�en�k scored his on his senio Pro zobrazen� videa mus�te m�t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

Disgusting scenes in Hungary where home crowd whistles through Slovak anthem and takes half of their away-sector just to have more fans around. Luckily karma serves right and Slovakia takes the win, while 19-old Róbert Boženík scored his on his senior debut in the first team. https://t.co/rjYlaHvKwM