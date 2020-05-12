Islandská módní návrhářka plete bizarní roušky s obřími zuby i ústy

Design pletených roušek je nepřehlédnutelný, pletené ústenky vypadají jako obří jazyky, dračí zuby nebo plameny šlehající z úst. Roušky návrhářka vytvořila, když byla během karantény zavřená doma.
Značka Ýrúrarí vznikla v roce 2012 a měla hned velký úspěch. Kolekce čítaly oversize svetry s výraznými motivy.
Face mask experiment #5 年 Inspiration from animals cleaning their eyes with their tongue 識 Last knitted mask I’m making for now, the original plan was to knit a tongue mask and that is now accomplished ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ( and of course this mask is not a safe face mask)❌❌❌ #masks #surrealart #tongue #fiberart #fashionforbankrobbers