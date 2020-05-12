Úterý 12. května 2020svátek má Pankrác 10 °C polojasno Předplatné LN
Islandská módní návrhářka plete bizarní roušky s obřími zuby i ústy

Islandská módní návrhářka Ýr Jóhannsdóttir, která se věnuje pletenému oblečení pod značkou Ýrúrarí, na sebe v poslední době upozornila, když zveřejnila své nové návrhy roušek.

Design pletených roušek je nepřehlédnutelný, pletené ústenky vypadají jako obří jazyky, dračí zuby nebo plameny šlehající z úst. Roušky návrhářka vytvořila, když byla během karantény zavřená doma. 

Značka Ýrúrarí vznikla v roce 2012 a měla hned velký úspěch. Kolekce čítaly oversize svetry s výraznými motivy. 

