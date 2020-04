Sbohem, Colby. Loučení v době karantény, fanoušci pro hokejistu vytvořili 15 kilometrů dlouhou kolonu

VIDEO: What an incredible sight! Thousands of people lined a highway near Colby Cave's hometown in Saskatchewan in support of him and his family. �? (??: TW/PremierScottMoe) https://t.co/wNlPzENAFH Pro zobrazen� videa mus�te m�t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

What an incredible sight! Thousands of people lined a highway near Colby Cave's hometown in Saskatchewan in support of him and his family. ♥️ (: TW/PremierScottMoe) https://t.co/wNlPzENAFH